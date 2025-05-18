Tourist certainly not entertained after getting stuck in spiked fence outside Rome’s Colosseum

A tourist ended up channeling an ancient gladiator while visiting Rome’s famed Colosseum, though probably not in the way he intended.

According to USA Today, the tourist, a U.S. citizen residing in Taiwan, had climbed on a fence outside of the Colosseum in order to take a better photo. However, he ended up slipping and getting stuck in the fence’s spikes, which probably felt a lot like getting stabbed in a gladiator battle.

The tourist was removed from the fence under sedation and was transported to a local hospital for surgery. He was then questioned by law enforcement, though no legal ramifications have yet been announced.