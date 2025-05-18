Escaped zoo peacock takes journey to meet the neighbors

Remember that movie We Bought a Zoo? Well, now we have a sequel: We Bought a House Next to a Zoo and Now There’s a Peacock in Our Backyard.

Such is the story of the residents of a home in Chattanooga, Tennessee, who found a peacock in their backyard after it had escaped from the nearby Chattanooga Zoo.

“We are incredibly relieved and excited to report that our peacock has been found and safely returned to the Zoo,” the Chattanooga Zoo writes in an Instagram post. “He was across the street from the Zoo in the backyard of a nearby residence.”

“Thank you to everyone for keeping an eye out and offering support during this unusual occurrence,” the post continues. “Looks like if you want to see a peacock, you’ll have to come INSIDE the Zoo.”