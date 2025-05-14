Grants Pass Man Charged in Federal Court for Trafficking Fentanyl and Illegally Possessing a Firearm 

MEDFORD, Ore.—A Grants Pass, Oregon, man is facing federal charges for trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm, announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Christopher Smith, 38, has been charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the complaint, approximately one year ago, investigators with the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) task force and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) obtained information that Smith was actively distributing fentanyl throughout Josephine County, Oregon from his residence in Grants Pass. On May 9, 2025, investigators executed a state search warrant on Smith’s residence where they located and seized approximately 400 grams of fentanyl, two digital scales with fentanyl residue, two 3D printers, two ghost guns, 74 additional firearms, and an unmarked firearm suppressor. Smith was present during the search and placed under arrest.

Smith made his first appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.

This case was investigated by RADE and DEA and is being prosecuted by John C. Brassell, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

RADE a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force supported by the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program. RADE includes members from Oregon State Police, the Grants Pass Police Department, Josephine County Probation & Parole, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives.

