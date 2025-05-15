Decades of Democrat Policies Are Catching Up to Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – The May revenue forecast confirms that Oregon has enough money to meet its obligations and that Oregonians are already taxed enough. The real issue isn’t revenue. It’s the stagnant economy created by years of Democrat policies.

While Democrats point fingers at tariffs and federal uncertainty, Oregon’s economic decline began long before 2025. Key industries like manufacturing and construction are shedding jobs, while government and subsidized sectors continue to grow. Business and wealth are fleeing Portland, and the damage is spreading statewide.

Senate Republican Leader Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles) released the following statement: “It’s no surprise that Democrats who’ve spent years passing policies that weaken our economy are quick to blame anyone but themselves.

Instead of addressing their own failures, they deflect to D.C. while pushing policies that drive jobs and investment out. Oregon’s anti-business climate, high taxes, and housing restrictions—especially over the last six years with the hidden sales tax and Portland’s layered income-based taxes—are strangling opportunity. It’s time to stop blaming D.C. and start fixing what Democrats broke here at home.

Oregon’s problem isn’t a lack of money. It’s a lack of leadership. Families are learning to live within their means. It’s time state government did the same.”

Oregon is collecting more than enough taxes to fund core services. What’s needed now isn’t higher taxes, but smarter budgeting, real accountability, and a renewed focus on growing the private sector.

Oregon families are already paying the price for decades of failed leadership. If Democrats have their way this session, they’ll be asked to pay even more.

