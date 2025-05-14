Woman bear-ly escapes bear encounter thanks to pack of cookies

A pack of cookies may have saved a Florida woman from a bear.

Kristen Savage tells WKMG that she was walking her chihuahua mix when she saw a black bear approaching her. As she held her pup in the air to try to keep him safe, Savage remembered she possessed an unconventional defense tool.

“My mom, she lives just down the street, and she had just stopped and handed me a bag of cookies for my kids,” Savage says. “When I remembered I had them in my hand I took the bag and I whacked the bear across the face with it, and then I threw it.”

She continues, “[The bear] came forward and then she sniffed and she put her head down and sniffed the cookies and we ran to the front door.”

Savage made it home safe, albeit with a cut leg.

After an ordeal like that, Savage definitely deserves a sweet treat — hopefully she had some cookies in the house, too.