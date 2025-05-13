Trump Gives Iran Deadline to Accept Terms for a Better Future

President Donald Trump wants to make a deal with Iran to give that country a brighter future without terrorism and extremism, he said Tuesday at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“If I can make a deal with Iran, I’ll be very happy if we’re going to make your region and the world a safer place,” he said. “But if Iran’s leadership rejects this olive branch and continues to attack their neighbors, then we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure drive to Iranian oil exports to zero like I did before.”

Many Middle Eastern leaders want to define the region by commerce rather than chaos, but Iran continues to cause “unthinkable suffering in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza, Iraq, Yemen, and beyond,” Trump said.

“While the Arab states are focused on becoming pillars of regional stability and world commerce,” he said, “Iran’s leaders have focused on stealing their people’s wealth to fund terror and bloodshed abroad.”

But Trump said he didn’t come to the Middle East merely to condemn the past choices of Iran’s leaders, “but to offer them a new and a better path toward a much more hopeful future.”

Iran has limited time to make a deal with the U.S., the president added, saying that his offer will not last forever.

“We really want them to be a successful country,” the president said of Iran. “We want them to be a wonderful, safe, great country, but they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Countries that threaten America will face “overwhelming strength and devastating force” from the American military. He said America has the best weapons in the world, but doesn’t want to use them unless absolutely necessary.

Trump’s greatest hope is to be a peacemaker and a unifier, he said, adding that he doesn’t like war.

“After so many decades of conflict, finally it is within our grasp to reach the future that generations before us could only dream about—a land of peace, safety, harmony, opportunity, innovation, and achievement right here in the Middle East,” Trump said.

