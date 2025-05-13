Trump Bypasses Washington Globalists, Takes on China’s Economic Threat

Commentary

Thankfully, President Donald Trump has bypassed Washington and the globalists regarding Communist China. He is acting as if Communist China is (at the very least) a serious threat to U.S. economic security. Mostly because it is.

Having a $1.2 trillion annual trade deficit with a country is certainly a serious threat to U.S. economic security. Just ask American manufacturers in the Rust Belt.

To address this, Trump has finally engaged the United States in what the Washington Globalist Cabal now inaccurately, disingenuously dubs the Trump Trade War. Which is how the cabal bizarrely describes China shooting at the U.S. for a half-century-plus—and then Trump finally having the U.S. shoot back.

Soviet Union Communist Vladimir Lenin predicted: “The capitalists will sell us the rope with which to hang them.” Right sentiment—wrong communists.

We starved the Communist Soviet Union to death. We’ve super-fed Communist China into a global super-pain in the keister.

China has taken the trillions of dollars we have idiotically gifted it—and done awful things everywhere else on the planet, including throwing lots of money at the U.S., Germany, England, France, and all the other members of what we once referred to as Western civilization. The aim: Bribe them all into perpetual submission. Parlay them into instigators of— and advocates for—their respective nations’ demises.

The Washington Globalist Cabal has made trillions of dollars selling the U.S. to everywhere else on the planet. Most especially China. So, the cabal absolutely does not want to see any aspect of that sellout ever end.

If it ends the United States? That’s a price it is willing to pay. But it absolutely will not pay $40 more for an iPhone.

The same people who want to tax everyone and everything inside the U.S. suddenly become anti-taxation free marketeers when it comes to tariffing China (or anywhere else on the planet). Weird, huh?

Meanwhile, that’s exactly how we should fund our government.

Foreign Tariffs Instead of Domestic Taxes

Very low taxes and very few regulations on economic activity inside the United States. Build a big, beautiful domestic economy. And then—like the world’s greatest nightclub— impose a cover charge upon other countries wishing to gain entry.

U.S. citizenship and residency should have their privileges.

A hysterical suggestion? No. Our history. Prior to 1913’s idiotic ratification of the 16th Amendment to the Constitution—the amendment that created the domestic income tax, “Tariffs were the greatest (approaching 95% at times) source of federal revenue …”

Otherwise known as the Good Old Days.

Back to the present: Over the weekend the White House announced a partial agreement on the China front of the trade war:

“The United States and China agreed to slash tariffs on each other’s imports for 90 days, and implement a new platform to resolve trade disputes,” according to a joint statement from the two nations after meeting in Geneva.

“Starting Wednesday, the U.S. will temporarily lower its tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, while the Chinese side will drop measures from 125% to 10%.”

I’d like to see the foreign tariffs stay—and the domestic income tax go, but that would dramatically undermine Washington’s ability to commit cronyism. So it almost certainly will never happen.

Speaking of cronyism—and China’s many billions in bribes …

The Battle Over 5G

“America Has Lost Its Lead in 5G,” a recent Wall Street Journal headline blared, warning, “China is surging ahead, and the U.S. needs better infrastructure and new spectrum auctions.”

Written by Ajit Pai, the Federal Communications Commission chair during Trump’s first term, the article highlights the non-Washington approach the Trump FCC took toward wireless spectrum, the Fifth Generation (5G) wireless network built upon spectrum, and the global race against China to get there:

“By the end of Mr. Trump’s first term, the U.S. led the world in 5G availability. China, our most formidable global competitor, ranked a distant 17th.”

But then Joe Biden’s machine stole the presidency. And things returned to Washington business-as-usual.



“In the past few years, that urgency has waned in Washington—and so has our lead,” Pai explains. “The Federal Communications Commission’s auction authority—critical to deploying commercial airwaves through a transparent, free-market approach—was allowed to lapse in 2023, for the first time in three decades. Coordination between the FCC and other federal agencies on spectrum ground to a halt.”

This is an all-hands-on-deck Washington failure.

Spectrum is a finite resource. And some spectrum is better than other spectrum. The 456-plus federal agencies (yuck) hold approximately 60% of all the spectrum. And much of it is higher-to-high-quality.

The agency coordination to which Pai referred is for them to work together to consolidate their use of spectrum. So as to clear spectrum. So the FCC may then sell the cleared spectrum to the private sector’s internet service providers. So those providers may continue their work on 5G. Except the 456-plus agencies (yuck) are now not doing that.

Before those FCC sales can happen, Congress must pass law reauthorizing the FCC’s auction authority.

Except this Congress doesn’t seem to be doing that. My web search yielded zero reauthorization bills filed in either House. There is also very little discussion of the issue and, apparently, very little earnestness about it.

Which is not a shocker. This Congress has been incredibly inert.

It’s mid-May, and the “big, beautiful bill” still languishes.

Trump’s avalanche of executive actions must be backed by legislation if they are to not be reversed by the next Democrat president. And thus far the only such bill filed by Congress is for the idiotic order renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump 2.0 is going to have to do with spectrum policy what it’s doing with China trade policy. And what Trump 1.0 did with spectrum policy.

Ignore Washington’s malevolent neglect. End-run it. Commandeer control of the narrative … and the policymaking.

Demand his agencies clear spectrum. And demand Congress reauthorize his FCC to sell it.

Because a Communist China-led 5G network won’t be a lot of fun.

Seton Motley

Seton Motley is the founder and president of Less Government.

