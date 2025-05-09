NBA Playoffs Thursday

Timberwolves beat Curry-less Warriors 117-93 in Game 2 to even series

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle had 24 points and 11 assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves through another uneven performance, this time capitalizing on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s absence in a 117-93 victory that tied the second-round series at one game apiece. Anthony Edwards finished with 20 points after an injury scare as the Wolves more than tripled their 3-point output from their Game 1 loss when Curry suffered the left hamstring strain. The injury will likely sideline Curry at least until next week. Jonathan Kuminga had 18 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points for the Warriors off the bench.

Stephen Curry says he knows patience will be required when dealing with hamstring injury

Stephen Curry sat down after the Golden State Warriors went through their gameday shootaround practice in Minneapolis and quickly announced that he’s feeling great. He was not telling the truth. “Sarcasm,” the four-time NBA champion with the Warriors clarified, just in case anyone missed the joke. Curry is going to be a postseason spectator for at least a few games, his Grade 1 hamstring strain bad enough that it took him out of most of Game 1 of the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday — and will sideline him not only for Game 2 on Thursday but likely Games 3 and 4 in San Francisco.

Anthony Edwards scares the Timberwolves with a sprained ankle before returning in strong finish

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have seen Anthony Edwards writhing in pain on the floor several times throughout his career before eventually welcoming their star guard back to the game. This sprained left ankle that forced Edwards out in the second quarter of Game 2 gave the Timberwolves a scare. Edwards made it back yet again. He delighted the crowd when he walked back onto the court for warmups before the start of the second half. Edwards finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Timberwolves in the 117-93 victory over Golden State that tied the series.