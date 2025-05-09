Derek Shelton knew it was time to win. The Pirates haven’t, and now the manager is out of a job

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have fired manager Derek Shelton following a rocky opening month to the season that saw Pittsburgh quickly slip into last place in the NL Central. General manager Ben Cherington made the announcement. Bench coach Don Kelly will take over for Shelton. The decision comes with Pittsburgh riding a seven-game losing streak that dropped its record to 12-26. Shelton, hired by Cherington in November 2019 as part of a franchise-wide reset by owner Bob Nutting, went 306-440 in five-plus seasons with the Pirates.