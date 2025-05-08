There’s always gonna be another mountain, especially if you forget your phone

A climber who needed to be airlifted off Japan’s Mount Fuji thanked his rescuers by needing to be rescued from the same mountain just days later.

According to the BBC, the climber, a Chinese student living in Japan, was saved the first time on a Tuesday after being stranded due to lost equipment. Rescuers then got a call that following Saturday after the same person returned to Mount Fuji to retrieve his lost phone.

While surely the climber was grateful to have his life saved the first time, is it even considered living if you don’t have a phone?

Mount Fuji’s official climbing season is between early July to early September. Authorities warn potential climbers of scaling the peak outside of that time frame due to unsafe weather conditions.