Speedboat flips to victory

A speedboat team flipped out, literally, upon winning a race in Arizona.

As the Associated Press reports, the victorious boat crossed the finish line in first place while upside down after taking off from the water at about 200 mph and flipping over 30 feet in the air.

The boat then crashed back into the lake, whereupon the two racers inside opened the hatch, alive and well. Understandably, they were still “a little banged up,” the boat’s racing team says.

It sure sounds like the racers were winners that day in more ways than one.