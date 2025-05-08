Snaken, not stirred: Reptile falls from ceiling into restaurant customer’s margarita

Whether served up or on the rocks, margaritas usually do not come with live snakes.

That, however, was not the experience Carletta Andrews had during a trip to a Mexican restaurant in Sandston, Virginia. As Andrews tells ABC affiliate WRIC, she went to take a sip of her cocktail when she felt something fall from the ceiling and hit her forehead.

“When I turned around, I saw the snake in my margarita,” Andrews shares. “It was moving. It started wrapping around my straw.”

While Andrews’ memory of the ensuing events remains understandably fuzzy, she says that the snake was removed by a fellow customer who grabbed it and threw it outside. She adds the restaurant offered to move her to a different seat, but she decided instead to move from the building entirely and leave as quickly as possible.

When reached for comment, the owner of the restaurant theorizes that the snake had entered the restaurant through an air conditioning unit.

Notably, the snake was just a baby, but that does raise another important question.

“If that was the baby — I fear…. is the mom there?” Andrews wonders.