5/07 Wasco County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for the Gorge News Center

Wasco County hasn’t got a bridge or oceanfront property to sell you, but how about a cemetery? No, really. It’s one of 11 properties that were foreclosed for back taxes and will be sold by sealed bid auction in June. Wasco County Assessor Jill Amery got permission from the Wasco County Commissioners at yesterday’s meeting. It’s the cemetery at Friend, four and a half acres off Clark Mill Road.

“We don’t want it. It’s not really appropriate. I have reached out to Chris Hargrave, who has formed a new cemetery and I’m working with him. I have also talked to the state organization for cemeteries, trying to figure out what that would look like if somebody purchased it.”

That was Jill Amery

If you itch to own your very own graveyard, you’ll have to come up with a minimum bid of $35,265. The real market value is listed as $47,020 and it’s not full, so there’s a possible moneymaking opportunity. You can also buy a one one-hundredth of an acre that includes a capped well, for a minimum bid of just $457. Of course it’s in the middle of someone else’s field off Mill Creek, but you can figure that out. Most of the rest of the lots are less than an acre, but there is a 40-acre lot off Ketchum Road with a $103,845 minimum bid. Good luck. Information abut the properties is posted on the Wasco County website.

Commissioners also held the first of two hearings on a number of changes to the county’s land use development ordinance, and there was no citizen comment, pro or con at the meeting.

Chair Scott Hege said citizen input was important.

“We’re open now: this is our first meeting. This is the first time we’ve displayed this to the public. Our second meeting is going to be May 21. So there’s the time between now and then for people to look into it, ask questions, talk to commissioners, send us letters, to call us, to wake us up in the middle of the night. Whatever you want to do, we’re here to listen, and we will not be making a decision until the next hearing, which is again on May 21 st.”