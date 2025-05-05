I come and I goat: ‘Hoofed Houdini’ on the run in Georgia

This goat is the greatest of all time at escaping capture.

Georgia’s Duluth Police Department reports that it’s been chasing a loose goat that’s been deemed “hoofed Houdini” across the city.

“We received several calls and social media messages about a goat trotting down Peachtree Industrial Blvd like it had somewhere very important to be,” the Duluth PD says. “Officers responded and attempted to corral the hoofed Houdini as it made its way toward Albion Farm Road, where it hopped a few fences and outsmarted us by disappearing into backyards.”

The goat is also thought to be the same one spotted in nearby Suwanee, Georgia.

“Apparently, it had unfinished business in Duluth,” police say.