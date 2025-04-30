4/29 Sports Brief

Shohei Ohtani’s first home run since the birth of his daughter jump-starts Dodgers’ 15-2 win

Shohei Ohtani’s “Dad Strength” is finally beginning to kick in as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ slugger hit his first home run since the birth of his daughter to jump-start a 15-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Whether it’s myth or statistically proven fact, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is a firm believer in “Dad Strength,” the theory that some players gain physical strength and stamina upon entering fatherhood. MLB.com’s research department even found that among the more than 200 instances of hitters returning to action from the paternity list from 2011-2024, 28 hit a home run in their first game back.

Jacob deGrom gets his 1st win in 2 years while Rangers have best offensive game to beat A’s 15-2

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom struck out seven over six scoreless innings for his first win in more than two years and the Texas Rangers had their best offensive game this season to beat the Athletics 15-2. The 36-year-old deGrom had gone 737 days since also beating the A’s on April 23, 2023, then made only more start in his debut season with the Rangers before Tommy John surgery. The Rangers set season highs with their 15 runs and 18 hits. They had scored only 12 total the previous six games. Jacob Lopez (0-1) took the loss.

Xander Bogaerts homers, drives in 3, to help the Padres beat the Giants 7-4

Xander Bogaerts went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Nick Pivetta struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4. Bogaerts singled up the middle with two outs in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. Bogaerts extended the lead to 7-4 with a two-run shot in the seventh — his first homer of the season. Pivetta (5-1), who entered with 30 strikeouts in 30 innings, allowed five hits and three earned runs. Robert Suarez retired the side in the ninth for his 11th save of the season. Willy Adames homered for the Giants.

Prank calls to other players unrelated to the one received by Shedeur Sanders, AP source says

The prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft wasn’t related to the ones other players received, according to a person familiar with the league’s investigation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. Tyler Warren, Kyle McCord, Mason Graham and Chase Lundt also have reported receiving prank calls. The call to Sanders, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, made headlines when the Atlanta Falcons said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible. Sanders received a prank call on the second day of the draft while waiting after entering the draft expecting to be a first-round pick.

Aho’s blast pushes Hurricanes past Devils 5-4 in double OT to advance in Stanley Cup Playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho hammered a one-timer past Jacob Markstrom at 4:17 of the second overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Tuesday night to clinch their first-round playoff series. The score came with the Hurricanes on a four-minute power play on a double-minor high-sticking penalty by Dawson Mercer. Aho’s capper marked the only lead for the Hurricanes in a wild game that pushed them into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Markstrom finished with 49 saves for the Devils while facing a deluge of shots in the third period and first OT.

George Kittle agrees to an extension with the 49ers that makes him the highest-paid tight end ever

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — George Kittle agreed to a four-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers that will make him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. Kittle announced the deal on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, saying the extension was worth $76.4 million over four years with $35 million guaranteed at signing. The deal keeps Kittle under contract with San Francisco through the 2029 season. The 49ers confirmed the deal with the only remaining member of the original draft class under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Howden’s OT goal gives Golden Knights a 3-2 win over the Wild and 3-2 series lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brett Howden scored 4:05 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild and put Vegas one game away from advancing out of the Western Conference first round. The Golden Knights take a 3-2 series lead back to St. Paul for Thursday night’s Game 6. Vegas will try to advance to at least the second round for the fifth time in their eight-year history. Minnesota will attempt to avoid another first-round series exit. The Wild’s last series victory occurred in 2015 when the Wild made the second round.

Spurs’ Castle wins rookie of the year, joining Wembanyama as back-to-back San Antonio winners

The San Antonio Spurs have back-to-back rookie of the year award winners. After Victor Wembanyama got all the first-place votes last year, Spurs guard Stephon Castle was named the winner of the rookie award this season. Castle prevailed in one-sided voting over fellow finalists Zaccharie Risacher of Atlanta — the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft — and Jaylen Wells of Memphis.