4/26 Sports Brief

Shedeur Sanders will be part of the competition for Browns’ QB spot despite drop in NFL draft

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns shocked many observers around the NFL when they didn’t take Shedeur Sanders during the first two days of the draft. The Browns eventually ended the draft’s biggest drama by taking Sanders with the 144th overall pick. Sanders was the second quarterback drafted by Cleveland this weekend and the 14th since the Browns returned to the league in 1999. Cleveland began the draft by trading out of the second-overall spot and passing on a chance to take Sanders’ teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Seahawks select quarterback Jalen Milroe in third round of the NFL draft

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks selected quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round of the NFL draft. He joins a quarterback room that also includes Sam Darnold, who was signed to a three-year, $100.5 million deal this offseason, as well as Drew Lock. Darnold figures to be the starter, but Milroe’s presence will only bring more intrigue to training camp for the reigning NFC West champions.

Vikings acquire QB Sam Howell from Seahawks in trade involving 5th-round pick swap

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings acquired quarterback Sam Howell in a trade with Seattle during the NFL draft. They swapped fifth-round picks with the Seahawks for a young backup for J.J. McCarthy who has starting experience. The Vikings sent the 142nd overall selection to the Seahawks for the 172nd pick. Howell passed for 3,946 yards in 2023 while starting all 17 games for the Washington Commanders. Howell led the league that season with 21 interceptions and 65 sacks for a team that went 4-13. The 2022 fifth-rounder is just 24 years old and joining a quarterback-friendly offense directed by coach Kevin O’Connell.

Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez becomes 19th player in MLB history to hit 4 HRs in game

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez homered in his first four at-bats against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. Suárez’s fourth homer tied it 7 in the ninth inning off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias. He’s the 19th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a game and first since J.D. Martinez accomplished the feat — also for the D-backs — in 2017. The 33-year-old third baseman hit a solo shot in the second, a two-run homer in the fourth, and two more solo drives in the sixth and ninth. The first three came off Braves starter Grant Holmes. The right-hander was taken out of the game following Suarez’s third homer, which traveled 443 feet to center. Suárez has 10 homers this season.

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog soaks in the moment after scoring 1st goal in nearly 3 years in Game 4

DENVER (AP) — Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog scored his first NHL goal in nearly three years in the second period of Game 4 against Dallas in a 4-0 win. The crowd erupted soon after Landeskog’s snap shot went into the net. He was quickly greeted by teammates along the boards and hugged by Nathan MacKinnon after he made his way over to the bench. It was Landeskog’s first score since June 20, 2022, against Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Finals. He helped the Avalanche hoist the Cup six days later. Landeskog was sidelined for three regular seasons because of a chronically injured right knee. He made his return in Game 3.

Haeran Ryu and Mao Saigo share the 3rd-round lead in the Chevron Championship

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Haeran Ryu capped a front-nine run in the Chevron Championship with a chip-in birdie on the ninth hole, then held on in tricky wind conditions Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Mao Saigo. On a gusty, sunny day at The Club at Carlton Woods in the first women’s major tournament of the year, Ryu parred the final nine holes for a 4-under 68. Saigo followed with 69 to match Ryu at 9-under 207. Ryu opened with a 65 on Thursday for share of the lead with Yan Liu, then shot a 74 to fall two strokes back. Lindy Duncan was a stroke back after a 70.

Novak and Griffin shoot 61 in Zurich Classic better-ball play to take 3-shot lead

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin shot an 11-under 61 in better-ball play Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour’s only team event. Each chasing their first PGA Tour title, Novak and Griffin took a 27-under 189 total into the alternate-shot finale Sunday at TPC of Louisiana. Novak is coming off a playoff loss last week to Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage. Masters champion Rory McIlroy and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, the defending champions, were five strokes back after a 61. McIlroy returned from a weather delay of about 90 minutes to make a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th.

NASCAR returns from only break of season with drivers hoping to stop Bell, Hamlin and Larson

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR is back in action following its only weekend off of the 38-race schedule with a Sunday showdown at Talladega Superspeedway, where the drivers will try to halt the early domination shown by Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson. The trio arrived at the Alabama track with seven combined victories through the first nine races. Bell reeled off three consecutive wins in the first month of the season, then Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Hamlin won two in a row. Larson has won two of the last four Cup Series outings, including a victory at Bristol Motor Speedway, the last race before the brief Easter break.

Raiders, Jaguars and Chiefs receive A’s in the AP’s NFL draft grades

NFL draft picks can make an instant impact on a team’s immediate success. Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick last year, led the Washington Commanders to the NFC championship game. Cooper DeJean, a second-round selection, had a pick-6 against Patrick Mahomes in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl victory over Kansas City. Some rookies will need more time to develop. Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 pick in 2024, had a tough start in Chicago and the Bears went 5-12 and fired their coach. The Raiders, Jaguars and Chiefs receive A’s in the AP draft grades.