NBA Playoff Friday

Wagner and Banchero help Magic beat Celtics 95-93 to cut Boston’s lead to 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 32 points, Paolo Banchero added 29 and the Orlando Magic beat Boston 95-93 on Friday night to cut the Celtics’ lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference first-round series. Jayson Tatum had 36 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics in his return to the starting lineup after missing Game 2 with a bruised wrist. The defending NBA champions were 33-8 on the road this season but are now 0-3 in Orlando in 2024-25. The Magic host Game 4 on Sunday.

Trent ties Bucks playoff mark with 9 3s, he and Giannis score 37 in 117-101 Game 3 win over Pacers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. tied a franchise playoff record with nine 3-pointers and scored 37 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo also had 37 and the Milwaukee Bucks used a big second half to beat Indiana 117-101 on Friday night and cut the Pacers’ series lead to 2-1. Trent finished 9 for 12 behind the arc to tie Hall of Famer Ray Allen’s Bucks mark for most 3-pointers in a postseason game. Antetokounmpo added 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, which hosts Game 4 on Sunday.

Memphis guard Ja Morant listed as doubtful for Game 4 against Thunder with bruised hip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant is doubtful to play Saturday when the Grizzlies face elimination in Game 4 of their Western Conference series against Oklahoma City because of a bruised hip. Morant was injured when he crashed to the floor in Game 3, an injury that contributed to the team’s 114-108 loss. Despite reports that Morant would be out for Game 4 on Saturday, interim coach Tuomas Iisalo declined to confirm that. Later Friday, the Grizzlies listed Morant as doubtful on their injury report for Game 4, meaning he is unlikely to play.