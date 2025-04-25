4/25 Sports Brief

Shedeur Sanders still available in 3rd round of NFL draft as stunning fall continues for Colorado QB

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The wait continues for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was widely viewed as a first-round talent but was still available in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday. It was a stunning fall for Sanders. The son of Deion Sanders garnered so much attention over the last several months that his slide to the draft’s second day was the dominant storyline of the NFL’s spring extravaganza and even caught the attention of President Donald Trump. The New Orleans Saints passed on Sanders in favor of 25-year-old quarterback Tyler Shough out of Louisville. The Cleveland Browns had two early picks and need a QB but didn’t draft one.

Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon’s mother, Tiffany Saine, dies shortly after his selection

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon’s mother, Tiffany Saine, died shortly after Pittsburgh selected the defensive lineman from Oregon with the 21st overall pick. Harmon said after he was drafted that he planned to visit his mother, who he said was on life support. Saine had endured several brain surgeries and a stroke in recent years. Harmon pointed to his mother as an inspiration for him to keep going as he made his way from Michigan State to Oregon.

With 2-way star Travis Hunter, Jaguars want ‘to look like what it looked like at Colorado’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two-way star Travis Hunter hopped on Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s private jet and stared out a window the entire flight to Florida because he was “just excited to get here and be able to come back home and get to work.” He was serious, too. Hunter canceled his return flight to remain in Jacksonville, go house hunting with his fiancé and begin catching passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He now wants to “change the atmosphere” in Jacksonville. And the Jaguars believe he can, calling him a “rare player” who “embodies belief” of better days ahead.

Canadiens beat the Capitals 6-3 to cut their series deficit to 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Christian Dvorak broke a tie at 4:17 of the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Friday night to cut their deficit in the first-round series to 2-1. Dvorak fired shot from the far left side that hit Washington forward Brandon Duhaime and deflected past goalie Logan Thompson. Juraj Slafkovsky made it a two-goal game with 6:37 remaining, with Capitals forward Dylan Strome crashing into Thompson on the play and injuring him. Thompson put no weight on his left skate while being helped off, leaving his status Sunday night for Game 4 in Montreal in doubt. Montreal also lost its starting goalie, with goalie Sam Montembeault leaving in the middle of the second period because a lower-body injury.

Capitals goalie Thompson and Canadiens counterpart Montembeault each leave Game 3 with injuries

MONTREAL (AP) — The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens each lost their No. 1 goaltender in Game 3 of their first-round series. Washington’s Logan Thompson put no weight on his left skate while being helped off after getting run into by teammate Dylan Strome on the same play that put the Canadiens up 5-3 with just over six minutes left in the third period. He was replaced by backup Charlie Lindgren. Montreal’s Sam Montembeault exited in favor of Jakub Dobes just past the midway point of the second after grabbing at the back of his left leg. Montembeault was quickly ruled out with a lower-body injury.

Yan Liu has an albatross and a late birdie to hang onto the lead in the Chevron Championship

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Yan Liu had an albatross to offset three front-nine bogeys and rebounded from a late bogey for an even-par 72 and a one-stroke lead over four players Friday in the Chevron Championship, the first women’s major tournament of the year. Top-ranked Nelly Korda rallied late in the afternoon to make the cut in her title defense, following an opening 77 with a 68. She won last year at The Club at Carlton Woods for the last of her record-tying five straight victories. Liu holed her 175-yard second shot on the 505-yard, downwind par-5 eighth with a 7-iron for the albatross. Hyo Joo Kim (71) was a stroke back with Lindy Duncan (66), Sarah Schmelzel (68) and Mao Saigo (68).

PGA Tour rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo remain atop Zurich Classic leaderboard

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — PGA Tour rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo shot a 3-under 69 in alternate-shot play Friday to remain atop the leaderboard in the Zurich Classic, and leave defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry six strokes back. Salinda and Velo had a 17-under 127 at the breezy TPC of Louisiana after breaking the tournament better-ball record with a 58 on Thursday in the tour’s only team event. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin were a stroke back after a 66. The teams will play better ball Saturday and alternate shot Sunday. McIlroy, making his first start since winning the Masters, and Lowry were tied for 16th at 11 under after a 69.