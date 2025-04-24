NBA Playoffs Thursday

Towns scores 31, Brunson has 30 and Knicks beat Pistons 118-116 for a 2-1 lead in series

DETROIT (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 points, Jalen Brunson had 30 and the New York Knicks held on for a 118-116 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. OG Anunoby added 22 points for New York. Game 4 is on Sunday in Detroit. The Pistons have lost eight straight home playoff games since 2008, pulling within one of an NBA record set by Philadelphia from 1968 to 1971. When Detroit won at New York in Game 2, the franchise ended a league-record, 15-playoff game losing streak to take home-court advantage, but the Knicks snatched it back.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant exits playoff game vs Thunder with left hip contusion after hard fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant was knocked out of the Grizzlies’ playoff game against Oklahoma City on Thursday night with a left hip contusion after taking a hard fall under the basket late in the first half. Morant went down hard with just over three minutes remaining in the half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game early in the second half after not joining the team at the start of the third quarter. Memphis was on a fast break after a Thunder turnover. Scotty Pippen was driving to the basket when he dropped the ball off to Morant at the rim. Luguentz Dort, who was stumbling at the time, fell into Morant while he was in the air, sending the Morant crashing to the floor.