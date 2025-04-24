More like bees-ball

Take me out to the ballgame, as long as the field isn’t buzzing with a swarm of bees.

As ABC affiliate KATU reports, a game hosted by Oregon’s Hillsboro Hops minor league team was interrupted by flying, stinging insects that had taken up residence in the home team’s bullpen.

“The Hillsboro bullpen was under siege, an invading force,” says Hops broadcaster Matt Richert. “Thousands of bees decided to camp out in the Hillsboro bullpen.”

Eventually, a beekeeper arrived and was able to safely remove the hive, and the game continued. Following the possibility of getting stung by a bee, the Hops then felt the sting of defeat, as they ended up losing the game 8-2.

The beekeeper, though, went home with a signed bat for his efforts, which is probably better used for hitting baseballs than beehives.