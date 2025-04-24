Governor signs Harris bill encouraging schools to teach about donating blood   

OLYMPIA…Schoolchildren can learn about blood donations and why they matter under a bill signed this week by Gov. Bob Ferguson.

Senate Bill 5641, introduced by 17th District Sen. Paul Harris, will encourage but not require school districts, charter schools and state-tribal education compact schools to make students aware of blood donations. State law already does the same regarding bone-marrow donations.

The new law allows this instruction to be included in at least one health class necessary for graduation, beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“Having a large blood supply is absolutely needed to save lives, which is why donating blood is so important,” said Harris, R-Vancouver. “It takes 1,000 donors a day to support our blood-supply system. I introduced this bill to help make students in our state more aware about the importance of donating blood and why it matters to society.

“It’s important for our youth to understand the importance of a sustainable blood supply that includes enough blood of different types to keep our communities safe. It’s also important for kids to know how easy it is to donate blood. This bill does not require but gives schools the choice to raise awareness about donating blood.”

SB 5641 was unanimously passed by the Senate in early March and approved 95-2 by the House on April 9.

The 2025 legislative session is scheduled to end Sunday.

