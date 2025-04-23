It’s a turkey love story, baby, just gobble, ‘Yes’

A new epic love story is taking flight in New York City.

Our plucky protagonist is Astoria, a wild turkey who, according to Gothamist, has flown from her usual home of Roosevelt Island to the Big Apple, landing in Manhattan’s Sutton Place neighborhood. Much like in countless romcoms, Astoria arrived in the big city in apparent hopes of romance.

Avid birder David Barrett, who runs the Manhattan Bird Alert social media profile, notes that we’re currently in turkey mating season and that Astoria was making specific calls during her trip across the East River.

“That’s a sign she was looking for a mate — a male turkey,” Barrett says.

If that doesn’t work, Astoria could always try a dating app. We assume the turkey version of Bumble is called Gobble.