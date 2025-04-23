An elephant never forgets … to protect its young

Never forgetting isn’t the only skill elephants have.

As The Associated Press reports, a herd of African elephants at the San Diego Zoo did a great impression of a football huddle in an effort to protect their young from the earthquake that hit the city Monday.

Video shows three older elephants encircling two younger calves as the ground shook.

“It’s so great to see them doing the thing we all should be doing — that any parent does, which is protect their children,” says zoo mammal curator Mindy Albright.

Cleary, no one was going to mess with babies of theirs.