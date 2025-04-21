NBA Playoffs Monday

Pistons snap NBA-record, 15-game postseason losing streak, beating Knicks 100-94 in Game 2

NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Pistons snapped their NBA-record, 15-game postseason losing streak by beating the New York Knicks 100-94 in Game 2 of their playoff series. Cade Cunningham had 33 points and 12 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 55 seconds left for the Pistons. Detroit got its first playoff victory since Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference finals against Boston. The Pistons hadn’t even been to the postseason since 2019. Now they are back in the win column, all tied in the series and will host Game 3 on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 37 points.