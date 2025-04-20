4/20 Sports Brief

Brewers shatter 33-year-old team record by stealing 9 bases, 6 in 1st inning

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers believe their aggressiveness on the basepaths is part of their identity. Never was it more apparent than on Sunday. The Brewers stole nine bases in a 14-1 victory over the Athletics to break the team’s 33-year-old record for steals in a game. All of them came in the first four innings. Six of them came in the first inning. They became the first team in the expansion era to steal that many bases in a single inning.

Verlander delivers his sharpest start yet for the Giants, but Angels’ rally denies him win No. 263

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Justin Verlander allowed a run and two hits in six innings. He was in line for his first victory with the San Francisco Giants until the Los Angeles Angels scored four runs in the ninth to steal a 5-4 win. Verlander struck out six and lowered his ERA to 5.47. It would have been the 263rd career win for the three-time Cy Young Award winner. This was only the second time he made it through six innings in his last 14 starts. Verlander joined the Giants on a $15 million, one-year contract before the season.

Fernando Tatís Jr.’s HR helps Padres beat Astros 3-2, avoid being swept

HOUSTON (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo home run and scored all of San Diego’s runs as the Padres avoided being swept with a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. Tatís sent the first pitch he saw from Tayler Scott (1-2) 427 feet to straightaway center to give the Padres a 3-2 lead in the seventh. Tatís scored from second on a Mauricio Dubón error in the first, and he led off the third with a triple before scoring on an RBI single by Gavin Sheets. Luis Arraez was carted off and taken to a hospital for evaluation after a first inning collision with Dubón on a play at first base.

Athletics lefty Jeffrey Springs leaves game with soreness in his right hamstring

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs left his start against the Milwaukee Brewers with soreness in his right hamstring. Springs came off the mound awkwardly on Sal Frelick’s third-inning single to the right side of the infield and left after Athletics staff went to the mound to check on him. The 32-year-old Springs allowed six runs — four earned — while striking out three and walking four in 2 1/3 innings. The Athletics trailed 6-0 when he left .

Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava announces he has committed to UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nico Iamaleava says he’s heading to UCLA, a week after Tennessee announced the quarterback who helped the Volunteers reach last season’s College Football Playoff was no longer with the program. Iamaleava issued an Instagram post of himself in a UCLA uniform Sunday. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel had indicated during the Volunteers’ spring game on April 12 that Iamaleava wouldn’t be part of the team anymore. Heupel declined to get into details about any discussions with Iamaleava and his representatives. Various reports said Iamaleava was seeking a big raise in his name, image and likeness compensation after helping Tennessee to its first playoff berth.

Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic and Antetokounmpo are NBA MVP finalists; Jokic, Daniels up for 2 awards

It’s now reasonable to think that Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo finished third in this season’s balloting for the NBA MVP award. The NBA released the three finalists for its major trophies on Sunday night with Antetokounmpo on the MVP list alongside Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver’s Nikola Jokic, the runaway frontrunners for the award. Jokic was last season’s MVP and is bidding for his fourth MVP award in the last five years. Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s scoring champion this season and the leader of a Thunder team that won 68 games while setting a league record for scoring margin, is seeking his first MVP trophy.

Shohei Ohtani hitless in return to Dodgers’ lineup after birth of daughter in California

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts welcomed Shohei Ohtani back to his lineup Sunday, speculating that “dad strength” could lead to unprecedented exit velocity from the two-way star’s already imposing bat. Instead, Roberts said Ohtani appeared “a little anxious” going 0 for 3 with a walk in the Dodgers’ 1-0 win over the Texas Rangers. The 30-year-old Ohtani was activated off the paternity list after his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child in Southern California and hit in his accustomed leadoff spot. Ohtani’s eighth-inning walk helped produce the game’s lone run.

Classic encounter on ice as United States wins women’s hockey worlds 4-3 in OT against Canada

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Tessa Janecke scored the winner as the United States prevailed in overtime against defending champion Canada 4-3 to win the women’s ice hockey world championship. Janecke struck with 2:54 left in overtime for the Americans to claim their 11th title at the worlds. Abbey Murphy and Taylor Heise scored a goal and had an assist, and Caroline Harvey also scored for the U.S. in the final. In a classic encounter, Sarah Fillier tied the game for Canada at 3-3 with 5:48 remaining, forcing overtime. Canada still leads the world tournament with 13 gold medals. The cross-border rivals have met in the championship game in all but one tournament, in 2019, when host Finland defeated Canada in the semifinals.

Justin Thomas ends 3-year drought with playoff victory in RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Justin Thomas is a winner again after nearly three years. Thomas rolled in a birdie putt from just outside 20 feet to beat hard-luck Andrew Novak in a playoff at the RBC Heritage. It’s his first since since the PGA Championship in May 2022. And it was hard work. Thomas closed with a bogey-free 68 at Harbour Town. Novak wouldn’t go away and made a big putt of his own on the 16th hole to stay with him and match his 68. Novak had an 8-foot birdie putt in regulation for the win. Scottie Scheffler tied for eighth.

Ingrid Lindblad wins JM Eagle LA Championship in 3rd start as LPGA Tour member

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ingrid Lindblad won the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday in her third start as an LPGA Tour member, avoiding a playoff when fellow rookie Akie Iwai bogeyed the final hole at El Caballero Country Club. Playing a group ahead of Iwai, Lindblad closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 21-under 277. The 25-year-old former LSU star from Sweden made the last of her six birdies on the par-5 11th and parred the final seven holes. She had two front-nine bogeys. Iwai followed a third-round 64 with a 69 to fall a stroke short. The 22-year-old Japanese player’s twin sister, Chisato, tied for 11th at 15 under after a 68.

Aaron Judge and Yankees angry over home run that wasn’t

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were angry over the home run that wasn’t. Judge drove a changeup from Tampa Bay’s Eric Orze deep down the left-field line, high above the foul pole at Steinbrenner Field. Umpires called the ball foul, a decision upheld in a video review. Judge and manager Aaron Boone were convinced it should have been Judge’s eighth home run of the season. Boone was ejected after plate umpire Adam Beck called a third strike on the next pitch. The Yankees went on to win 4-0.