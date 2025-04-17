Whoops! Hospital switched Long Island newborns 65 years ago

A man living on Long Island has discovered that he was accidentally switched at birth with another baby 65 years ago.

As WABC reports, Kevin McMahon was given to the wrong family when he was born in 1960 in New York’s Jamaica Hospital. He was supposed to go with his birth parents, who named their newborn son Ross McMahon, who’d been born at the same hospital just hours later.

“They’re two Caucasian mothers with the same last name, in their 30s, that both gave birth to baby boys at the same hospital on the same day within two hours of each other,” says Kevin’s lawyer, who is representing him in suing Jamaica Hospital.

The mix-up was discovered after Kevin’s sister took a DNA test, which led her to discover she had an unknown biological brother.

For Kevin, the discovery validated a lifetime of feeling like something was off — he didn’t look like his siblings, who joked that he was “the mailman’s kid” growing up.

“They’re completely responsible,” McMahon says of the hospital, which has declined to comment. “They made one calamitous mistake, and it just changed the entire course of my life.”