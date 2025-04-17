Unruly passenger forces Milan-bound flight to return to NYC

Passengers on a flight from New York City to Milan hoping to wake up in Italy instead found themselves back at their starting point.

According to a statement from American Airlines, which was operating the flight, the plane turned around mid-journey to return to NYC’s JFK Airport due to a “disruptive passenger.”

According to CBS News, said disruption happened when the passenger did not receive the in-flight meal they’d ordered, coupled with being denied a seat in an exit row because they were traveling with a baby.

The flight eventually departed toward Milan again, and American Airlines says it provided passengers with meal vouchers.

The unruly passenger, meanwhile, was not arrested, Port Authority says.