American Airlines partners with AT&T to announce free in-flight Wi-Fi

American Airlines is bringing free Wi-Fi to its fleet starting in 2026.

The Fort Worth-based carrier announced the upgrade Tuesday, saying it was partnering with fellow Texas-based company and telecommunications giant AT&T to offer the Wi-Fi feature. It will be available to the airline’s AAdvantage loyalty members on over 2 million flights starting in January 2026.

“We’ve been working diligently to outfit our aircraft with best-in-class high-speed Wi-Fi and together with AT&T are proud to offer those services at no cost to our most loyal customers,” Heather Garboden, American Airlines’ chief customer officer, said in a statement. She added tht it was a “natural partnership” between the two companies.

The Wi-Fi capability will be offered on flights equipped with high-speed satellite connectivity from Viasat and Intelsat, or about 90% of the company’s fleet, American said.

The carrier said it will also introduce high-speed Wi-Fi in over 500 regional planes by the end of this year.

American already offers in-flight Wi-Fi on select domestic flights and some flights between the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America at a starting cost of about $10.

Other domestic carriers including Delta, Hawaiian Airlines and JetBlue already offer free Wi-Fi for their customers, while smaller carriers like Southwest, Spirit and United offer customers Wi-Fi for a fee.

Delta partnered with T-Mobile to introduce free Wi-Fi for all customers in 2023. JetBlue became the first carrier to offer free Wi-Fi on every flight back in 2013.