4/17 Sports Brief

Sacramento Kings and GM Monte McNair agree to part ways, AP source says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings and general manager Monte McNair have agreed to part ways, two years after McNair helped end the longest playoff drought in NBA history. A person familiar with the decision said the sides mutually agreed on a breakup shortly after the Kings’ season ended Wednesday night with a 120-106 loss to Dallas in the Play-In Tournament. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the move. The Athletic first reported that McNair was out as general manager.

No comeback for Real Madrid as Arsenal is back in Champions League semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Arsenal has defeated defending champion Real Madrid 2-1 to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009 in a match where VAR played a key role in two penalty decisions. Arsenal advanced 5-1 on aggregate after winning 3-0 in London last week, keeping alive its chances of winning Europe’s top club competition for the first time. It will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals. Inter Milan advanced past Bayern Munich on Wednesday and will meet Barcelona in the semifinals.

Inter Milan reaches Champions League semifinals after eliminating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate

Milan (AP) — Former Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard scored against his old club to help Inter Milan to a 2-2 draw against the German team and sending the Nerazzurri through to the Champions League semifinals 4-3 on aggregate. It was Pavard’s first goal for Inter. Harry Kane had levelled the quarterfinal early in the second half but Inter swiftly turned the game around with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Pavard. Eric Dier headed in in the 76th minute to set up a nervy finale. Inter will face Barcelona in the semifinals. It beat the same opponent in the final four in 2010 on its way to winning the Champions League and securing the treble. It is in contention to repeat that feat this season.

NFL teams are no longer shying away from older prospects in the draft

Bo Nix has already turned 25. Michael Penix Jr. will get there in May. Both quarterbacks were first-round picks last year. They were among 56 players age 24 or older drafted in 2024. That number was up from 54 in 2023, 44 in 2022, 16 in 2021 and 19 in 2020. There have been more older prospects drafted in recent years because the COVID-19 pandemic gave players an option to stay in school an extra year. Even though the window is ending, the transfer portal and NIL deals might continue to keep some players in school longer. Teams used to shy away from older prospects.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo feeling grateful that he’s healthy for the postseason this time around

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo compares himself to a certain action movie star as he discusses his excitement about finally being healthy for the start of a postseason run. Antetokounmpo says “I’m like Tom Cruise” as he discusses his love for delivering in pressure situations. Antetokounmpo missed all of Milwaukee’s postseason run last year and part of it two years ago. The Bucks exited in the first round both times. The two-time MVP is feeling good this year and playing at a peak level just as Milwaukee prepares to open the playoffs Saturday at Indiana.

Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt goes to hospital after foul ball in Mets-Twins game hits him in head

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Veteran umpire Hunter Wendelstedt went to a hospital after he was struck in the face behind first base by a line drive foul ball. He was going through concussion protocol. Wendelstedt instantly hit the ground after a direct hit from the liner by New York’s Tyrone Taylor in the seventh inning in Minnesota. Both Taylor and Twins pitcher Louis Varland winced immediately after seeing where the ball hit Wendelstedt. The 53-year-old ump was down for a couple of minutes. He was able to slowly walk off on his own with a towel pressed against the left side of his head.

Ohtani hits 448-foot homer in 7-run 1st inning, Dodgers hold on for 8-7 win to sweep Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman homered in the Dodgers’ seven-run first inning, and Los Angeles held on for an 8-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Andy Pages drove in three runs for the Dodgers, who blew most of an early six-run lead before their bullpen secured the series sweep. Michael Toglia hit a grand slam and Mickey Moniak also homered in the third inning for the Rockies, who have lost 33 of 43 to Los Angeles. Ohtani hit Germán Márquez’s fourth pitch to the back row of the right-field bleachers for his sixth homer this season.

Justin Rose coping with the ‘torment’ of Masters close call

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Justin Rose has been down this road before. He is trying to process another playoff loss at the Masters. Rose rallied from seven shots behind to catch mistake-filled Rory McIlroy. And then McIlroy beat him with a great shot in the playoff to win the green jacket and complete the career Grand Slam of majors. Rose says he received plenty of nice text messages. He was hoping to see one offering congratulations instead of commiserations. But he says he’s playing great golf. Rose says he’s motivated to keep working by the special moments that happen along the way.