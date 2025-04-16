Airline passenger crunched after being unable to pay for in-flight Pringles

While air travel allows us the luxury of eating chips while flying thousands of feet in the air, it also presents the dilemma of what happens when you can’t pay for said chips while flying thousands of feet in the air.

According to The Telegraph, Ryanair passenger Ann-Marie Murray learned exactly what happens in that situation, and it ends with a police escort off the plane.

As Murray tells it, she’d purchased a can of Pringles, a bottle of water and a soda for a total of about $9. However, when she went to pay with her credit card, the transaction wouldn’t go through.

Canceling the purchase wasn’t an option, as Murray had already been eating the Pringles before paying. While she offered to take out cash in the airport once the plane landed, the crew informed her that wasn’t an option. Instead, she was told she’d be led off the plane by police.

Murray says that incident was “embarrassing,” while Ryanair stands by the action of its crew members.

“As crew looked to resolve the payment issue, this passenger proceeded to ignore crew instructions, consume the items prior to payment and subsequently became disruptive,” the airline says.

As embarrassing as all this does sound, at least Murray didn’t get her hand stuck in the Pringles can.