Come get this pollen: Sabrina Carpenter celebrates one year of ‘Espresso’ with new collection

(NOTE LANGUAGE) If you’d said to someone, “That’s that me espresso,” on April 10, 2024, they’d think you didn’t know proper grammar. But April 11, 2025, officially marks one year since Sabrina Carpenter blessed us with “Espresso” — and added several new phrases to the English language at the same time.

Thanks to Sabrina’s iconic hit, “That’s that me espresso” is now something almost everyone understands, along with, “I’m working late ’cause I’m a singer” and “my give-a-f**** are on vacation.” Sabrina recognized the anniversary by posting an outtake from the video on her Instagram Story, along with an invitation to shop the new “Espresso” merch collection.

Those items include baby blue and black T-shirts with “I’m working late” on the front and “cause I’m a singer” on the back, as well as an espresso martini candle, and an espresso mini cup and saucer.

Older “Espresso” items include an “I can’t relate to desperation” tee, a 7-inch single of the song pressed on brown vinyl and a “that’s that me espresso” crop tee.

Not only did “Espresso” give Sabrina’s career a huge boost, it brought her the Grammy award for best solo pop performance, an MTV VMA trophy for song of the year, her own limited-edition ice cream flavor and a deal with Dunkin’ for her own espresso beverage.