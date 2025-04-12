Cock-a-doodle-do be quiet: NYC residents wish neighboring roosters would shut the cluck up

New York City isn’t exactly known as a quiet town, and a flock of roosters isn’t helping matters.

As WABC reports, residents of Manhattan’s uptown Inwood neighborhood have been complaining of “nonstop noise day and night” caused by a neighboring building housing multiple farm birds.

“Cock-a-doodle-doo, cluck, cluck, cluck, and then faster,” one neighbor says. “And then to a point where it sounds like the rooster is straining it’s [sic] vocals and then you hear people screaming, ‘Shut up.'”

The property owner has since been issued a summons by the Health Department. Meanwhile, a friend defended the roosters as part of the rich sonic tapestry of NYC.

“If you want a better, quiet apartment, go somewhere else,” the friend says.