4/09 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Klickitat County Commissioners met yesterday, and heard some discouraging words from the county’s lobby liaison, Zak Kennedy.

“What it really comes down to, we have huge revenue shortfalls. We can’t make our commitments in the state, and they haven’t figured out how to make the two ends meet in the middle. Nobody’s happy in Olympia. Democrats aren’t happy in the House or the Senate because they’re not meeting their two budgets, and the governor is kind of kiboshing their revenue packages. And the Republicans are just unhappy with each other and with the Democrats. You know, just regular politics.”

And with the formal afternoon session, commissioners heard a voice from their past as former commissioner Dan Christopher called in:

“I used to attend all the meetings in person before I got elected. But because of my disability, I am no longer able to do that. So with that, I am requesting remote access to all future meetings that the board of commissioners are having, and I’m sure staff has my contact information if needed…and that’s all I have.”

