EXCLUSIVE: Conservative Group Seeks DOJ, FEC Probes of Jasmine Crockett

FIRST ON THE DAILY SIGNAL – A conservative organization filed requests for federal investigations into Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, regarding ActBlue campaign contributions, as well as alleged voter intimidation.

The Coolidge Reagan Foundation wants the Justice Department, the Federal Election Commission, and the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate Crockett’s actions.

The letter to the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section and Civil Rights Division focused on a social media post from Crockett depicting stick figures of herself and her Democrat colleague—New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—beating up a Republican voter.

“The video depicts two smiling hand-drawn cartoon figures. One of them is labeled Jasmine Crockett and the other is labeled AOC (presumably a reference to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez). A third figure is lying prone on the ground. It is labeled ‘Republicans,’” says the letter to the Justice Department that was shared with The Daily Signal. “The video shows the Crockett and AOC figures smiling as they are repeatedly beating and jumping on the prone Republican figure as he cries out in pain and begs them to ‘stop.’ The video includes sound effects for the assaults, as well.”

The letter to the DOJ says this depiction circulated to her social media following violating the Voting Rights Act, which bars voter intimidation.

“A reasonable person viewing this video may reasonably fear that Rep. Crockett publicly endorses, is calling for, and/or is willing to engage in physical violence against Republican voters,” the letter to the DOJ says. “This office should open an investigation into Rep. Crockett’s shameless attempts to intimidate Republican voters with threats of violence.

“How long do you want to wait? Until people start beating up Republicans?” Dan Backer, an attorney for the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, told The Daily Signal. “What she did was actually threaten violence. She has her own group of brownshirts following her on social media. This was a visual representation of her and another member of Congress beating somebody up.”

The video is also part of the complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics.

That OCE complaint also brings up her verbal attacks on Republicans, and a vow for “full on combat” with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The complaint links the vandalism of Tesla vehicles to Crockett’s rhetoric.

“We strongly support political speech, but you can’t shout fire in a crowded theater. And setting Tesla’s on fire is a lot worse than shouting fire. This is about finding the line,” Shaun McCutcheon, chairman of the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, told The Daily Signal.

Crockett’s office did not respond to The Daily Signal’s inquiries for this story.

A liberal commentator with The Young Turks network recently dismissed concerns over the cartoon being threatening in any way.

Cited in the OCE complaint, as well as the complaint to the Federal Elections Commission, is a suspect donor through ActBlue, a Democrat fundraising powerhouse organization.

The suspect donor—a 73-year-old Texas resident named Randy Best—made 53 donations to Crockett’s campaign totaling $595 through ActBlue, according to the FEC complaint.

However, Best’s wife–in a video promoted by one of Crockett’s opponents for 2026, Sholdon Daniels—denied knowing anything about the donations.

Crockett’s campaign received about $870,000 in total donations through ActBlue, the FEC complaint says. That includes the $595 recorded from Best, who lives in Plano, Texas.

“This is about pulling small threads to get to bigger threads. The way to do that is through subpoenas,” Backer said, stressing that the FEC and Congress would have the means to access the information.

ActBlue fundraising has faced questions by congressional Republicans and GOP state attorneys general. In a story cited in the FEC complaint, The Daily Signal previously reported several elderly Americans said they were not aware of ActBlue donations in their name.

“Rep. Crockett, through her principal campaign committee Respondent Jasmine for US, has received thousands of other donations through ActBlue totaling over $870,000,” the FEC complaint says. “It is unclear how many of these are similarly fraudulent transactions, made in the name of unsuspecting innocent people who did not actually provide the funds.”

McCutcheon was the successful plaintiff in the 2014 Supreme Court case McCutcheon v. FEC that scaled back contribution limits.

“The best donations are disclosed donations,” he said. “In my case, we wanted disclosure. In this case [ActBlue], we don’t know who the donors are.”

ActBlue did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Daily Signal. But the organization has previously said it is a grassroots organization that has done nothing wrong. It has accused Republicans of being partisan for calling for investigations.

Some House Republicans have recently called for censuring Crockett regarding her comments about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott—who uses a wheelchair—as “Gov. Hot Wheels.”

