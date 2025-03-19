Australian woman welcomes fuzzy, clawed houseguest

An Australian woman’s home became a makeshift koala care facility due to the recent tropical cyclone dubbed Cyclone Alfred.

According to The Guardian, a nursing supervisor named Mallory Wilson took in an ailing koala named Laura Leaf after the cyclone had forced the local wildlife hospital to close.

Laura Leaf had just undergone emergency abdominal surgery before the hospital’s ICU was closed and needed a place to recover. Enter Wilson, who volunteered a spare room in her house.

Care included administering medication and an IV, and providing a constant supply of eucalypt leaves.

“It’s a bit of a downgrade at my house but at least I could get her out of the elements,” Wilson said. “I was checking in on her every few hours and was talking to the vets. We did lose power for a couple of hours but the fluid pumps held their charge, and we did have a back-up plan.”

Laura Leaf has since returned to the hospital to make a full recovery.