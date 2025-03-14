Inmate at the Klickitat County Jail goes to the Hospital

On the morning of March 10, while receiving breakfast, an inmate housed in the Klickitat County Jail facility suffered from a medical complication. This medical complication resulted in the inmate falling and hitting their head on the wall and floor.

Correctional Officers responded promptly and called for Emergency Medical Services to respond to the jail. The officers treated the inmate until medics arrived.

The inmate was transported to the hospital with minor injuries to the head and was held overnight at the hospital until they were released by the doctor to return to the jail the following morning.

The inmate is expected to make a full recovery, thanks to the quick response of the officers and medical professionals.