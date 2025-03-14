Animal kingdom reenacts politics with eagle & goose fight

With the relationship between the U.S. and Canada becoming chillier due to tariffs instituted by the Donald Trump administration, the animal kingdom is apparently following suit.

Canada’s CBC reports that a photographer named Mervyn Sequeira snapped photos of a Canada goose fighting off an attack from a bald eagle, the national bird of the States.

The bird fight took place on the ice of Canada’s LaSalle Marina. Sequeira says that the eagle swooped down at the goose, which appeared ill, before flying away.

“When we thought that it was really over for the goose, strangely, the bald eagle just gave up and left,” Sequeira says. “The goose was spared that day.”

Sequeira adds that he didn’t mean for the photos to be political and thought of the encounter as simply an example of “how nature works.”

“But we’re living in a slightly polarized world just now, so some people looked at it differently,” he says.