That sounds bear-y cold: Czech Republic breaks record for largest polar bear dip

Proving that we truly live in historic times, the record for largest polar bear dip has been broken.

While it may sound like a large mammal covered in chocolate, a polar bear dip actually refers to the activity of jumping into very cold water in very cold temperatures.

According to Guinness World Records, the new high (frozen) water mark was set on March 1 by 2,461 people in the city of Most, Czech Republic.

“The record attempt happened in challenging weather conditions, with a bitter wind cutting through the air and icy cold water crashing against the participants,” Guinness World Records says. “However the spirits remained high, the participants started singing and encouraging each other, holding hands, even dancing. This was not only a display of mental and physical resilience but also a showcase of what a supportive community can achieve together.”