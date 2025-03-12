Pink poodle prances from police across Passaic

The town of Garfield, New Jersey, was treated to quite a sight recently, and it wasn’t a lasagna-eating cat who isn’t fond of Mondays.

According to Pix11, an escaped poodle with pink-dyed fur escaped from her home, leading police on whatever the dog equivalent of a wild goose chase is. At one point the pup, named Molly, swam across the freezing Passaic River and made her way into the neighboring town of Clifton.

The police and fire departments of both Garfield and Clifton came together in order to catch Molly, who’d made her way to an island in Dundee Lake.

Molly’s since been returned to her human, who’s probably either thankful that she dyed her dog such a distinct color or worried that making her pink is why she ran away in the first place.