Gandalf the Green: Arrest of bearded cannabis dealer leads to protests in New Zealand

The customers of a New Zealand cannabis dealer nicknamed “Gandalf” have one message to police who ransacked his supply: you shall not pass.

According to The Guardian, the bearded, 66-year-old Gandalf, otherwise known as Paul Smith, faces various weed charges after his property was raided.

Smith is known as a “green fairy,” which also sounds like it’s from Lord of the Rings, but actually refers to people who provide cheaper medicinal cannabis products than those prescribed by doctors.

“The only people that can access legal cannabis currently in New Zealand are the wealthy – there is not equality of access to these products,” says Gandalf patient Pearl Schomburg. Schomburg also organized a protest calling for charges to be dropped.

“He’s a compassionate, barefoot hippy with a battered truck and a heart of gold,” Schomburg adds of Smith.

Smith has since set up a crowdfunding effort to help him with legal fees. After all, one does not simply walk away from criminal charges. And before you ask why the eagles don’t just fly him away, we all know that’s not how it works.