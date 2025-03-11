Tyrese Haliburton’s stunning 4-point play gives the Pacers a 115-114 win over the Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton made a fadeaway 3-pointer while being fouled and completed the four-point play with 3.4 seconds left, and the Indiana Pacers stunned Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 115-114. Haliburton ran along the left sideline, took an inbounds pass from Andrew Nembhard and launched a 3 while falling out of bounds, absorbing contact by Antetokounmpo, and the ball found the net with Haliburton sprawled on the floor in the corner. Antetokounmpo’s 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short. Haliburton, who had missed the last three games with a hip injury, finished with 14 points and 10 assists.