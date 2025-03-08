Sounders win, Timbers lose

Jordan Morris becomes Seattle’s all-time goals leader, Sounders beat LAFC 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris became Seattle’s career leader for goals scored, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored his first MLS goal, and the Sounders beat Los Angeles FC 5-2. Morris scored his 87th career goal in the 77th minute to make it 3-1, moving past Raúl Ruidíaz on the club’s all-time list. Ruidíaz scored 71 goals in the MLS regular season for Seattle (1-1-1), two more than the 30-year-old Morris. Paul Rothrock scored from well outside the area to give the Sounders the lead for good at 2-1 in the 57th minute. Christian Roldan and Albert Rusnák also scored for Seattle. Nathan Ordaz scored his first career MLS goal in the 38th minute and 19-year-old David Martínez scored his first goal of the season in stoppage time for LAFC (2-1-0).

Najar and Qasem each score a goal as Nashville beats Timbers 2-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Najar opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, Ahmed Qasem scored his first career MLS goal and Nashville SC beat the Portland Timbers 2-0. After a series of short quick passes, Edvard Tagseth played a ball from the edge of the area to Najar for a low one-touch finish from the right side. Daniel Lovitz played an arcing ball-in from the left side to the 21-year-old Qasem for a header that slipped inside the near post to give Nashville (1-1-1) a 2-0 lead. James Pantemis had nine saves — including two stops on penalty kicks for the Timbers (1-2-0) and became the second goalkeeper in MLS history to save multiple penalty shots in a single half