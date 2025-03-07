Trump Organization sues Capital One for closing bank accounts after Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

MIAMI (AP) — A company owned by President Donald Trump is suing Capital One. It claims the bank unjustifiably terminated over 300 of the Trump Organization’s accounts without cause shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The suit had been filed Friday by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust and Eric Trump in Miami-Dade Circuit Court. The Trump Organization claims the decision by Capital One to close the accounts was an attack on free speech and free enterprise. The suit also claims the decision was a response to Trump’s political views. Capital One said in a statement that it has not and does not close customer accounts for political reasons.