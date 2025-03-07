California and Texas join push to end remote work among state employees

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of state employees across the U.S. are being ordered back into the office as governors move to shadow President Trump’s mandate for federal workers. The directives in California and Texas have raised more questions than answers as employees navigate concerns around office space and medical exemptions. The two states boast some of the country’s largest state workforces and are expected to affect more than 350,000 employees. Across the country, governors have cited a desire for more efficiency in pivoting away from remote work.