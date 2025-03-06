Curry scores 40 points and the Warriors finish a 4-1 trip with a 121-119 victory over the Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 40 points, with a turnaround heave from just inside halfcourt among his seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors climbed out of a 22-point hole to beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-119 on Thursday night.

Jimmy Butler added 25 for the Warriors, who finished 4-1 on their road trip despite falling behind 27-5. They rallied from at least 20 down to win for the third time this season.

Golden State is 10-2 since Butler entered the lineup on Feb. 8 in Chicago. The Warriors erased a 24-point deficit in that game, their biggest comeback of the season.

Cam Johnson scored 26 points and Cam Thomas had 23 for the Nets, who lost their sixth straight.

The Nets made 10 of their first 11 shots and raced to a 27-5 lead. They led much of the game before Golden State surged ahead in the fourth quarter.

Takeaways

Warriors: Gary Payton II had 16 points and nine rebounds wearing a mask after missing a game with a broken nose, but the Warriors lost starting guard Brandin Podziemski after just a minute of action because of lower back soreness.

Nets: The Nets did a lot of things well, but Butler (10 for 10) and Curry (9 for 9) had more free throws than they did as a team (18).

Key moment

The final basket of the first half was unbelievable even by Curry’s standards. He took a pass from Butler with his feet inside the Nets’ midcourt logo, turned and flung a shot that dropped in, officially from 38 feet. Curry started running toward the locker room after he threw it up and was already off the court with 0.3 seconds still on the clock.

Key stat

The announced attendance of 18,413 was a record for a Nets game at Barclays Center, which opened in 2012.

Up next

The Warriors open a season-high, seven-game homestand against Detroit on Saturday. The Nets are in Charlotte that night.

___