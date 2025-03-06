Couple has had it with this corpse on this plane

Snakes on a plane may sound unpleasant, but what about a corpse on a plane?

That’s what Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin had to deal with on their flight between Melbourne, Australia, and Doha, Qatar.

As they tell Australia’s A Current Affair, the two spent the last four hours of the flight sitting next to a woman who’d died.

The woman reportedly collapsed after walking out of the bathroom and was pronounced dead. The flight crew then approached Ring and Colin’s row and asked them to move over before placing the woman in a seat next to them.

“There were a few spare seats I could see around us,” Ring says, adding that they were not offered a seat change. What’s more, they had to stay in their seats after the plane landed as medical personnel attended to the body.

A spokesperson for Qatar Airways, which operated the flight, says, “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the passenger who sadly passed away on board our flight. We apologize for any inconvenience or distress this incident may have caused, and are in the process of contacting passengers in line with our policies and procedures.”