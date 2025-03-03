Santa Claus can finally play for the New York Yankees

It’s the end of an era. Or, should we say, a hair-a.

The New York Yankees are putting an end to its long-running ban on players growing beards. The rule has stood since it was first instituted in 1976 by late owner George Steinbrenner, but is now getting, ahem, cut by his son and present-day Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback,” Hal writes in a statement. “These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years.

“Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward,” he continues. “It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

The ban famously led to former Boston Red Sox star Johnny Damon to buzz his long beard and hair when he signed with the Yankees.

We’ll see if this reversal helps the Yankees win a championship, but in the meantime, their odds to make it to the Curled Series just shot up.