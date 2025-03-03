No bull: Escaped bovine roams the hills of Connecticut

Here’s a story that you can’t call bull on.

According to the Associated Press, an escaped Scottish Highland bull has been taking in the sights of New Milford, Connecticut, as it continues to evade return to its former home for over a month.

“People keep spotting it and they don’t know that people are looking for it,” says local animal control officer Lee Sohl. “If somebody calls me about a sighting, then I tell the owner and they’ve been doing their best. They run right out and try to get to it. But it’s hard. It’s hard in this weather, and it’s very scared.”

In this instance, we definitely do not recommend taking the bull by the horns.