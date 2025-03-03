If a winning lottery ticket is bought with a stolen credit card, who gets the money?

If your credit card was used to purchase a winning lottery ticket, you’d probably be very happy. However, if you weren’t the one using your credit card, you may feel a bit less happy.

Such is the situation unfolding in Toulouse, France, where, as The Guardian reports, a man’s credit card was robbed and then used to purchase what turned out to be a winning scratch-off ticket worth over $500,000.

The theft victim, named Jean-David, says that the two robbers stole his credit card out of his wallet. Upon contacting his bank, he was told that his card was used at a local newsstand. He then visited that, only to learn of the winning ticket.

The alleged thieves had also returned to the newsstand to collect their prize, but were told they needed to contact the lottery company. However, they have not yet come forward to do so, and the ticket’s winnings remain frozen.

To come to a settlement, Jean-David has put out a public invitation to those who took his card with an offer to split the winnings.

“Our proposal is simple, without my client’s money they wouldn’t have won, without them my client wouldn’t have won,” Jean-David’s lawyer says, according to The Guardian. “It’s only logical to share it.”