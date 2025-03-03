New McDonald’s breakfast deals, bagel sandwiches to celebrate 50 years of morning menu

McDonald’s first debuted breakfast in 1975 with the advent of its famed Egg McMuffin, and to celebrate the sandwich’s golden birthday, the Golden Arches are doubling down on breakfast with new deals and expanded menu items.

McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger called the breakfast menu “a cherished tradition and cornerstone of our brand.”

From the Egg McMuffin and crispy hash browns to fluffy hotcakes or sweet and savory McGriddles, there’s a variety of options for customers to start the day.

This National Egg McMuffin Day, on March 2, McDonald’s is offering customers an Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with Egg breakfast sandwich for just $1, available exclusively through the McDonald’s App.

Plus, from March 3 through March 30 customers can enjoy a buy one, get one free Sausage McMuffin with Egg when ordering McDelivery in the app.

And for the first time, McDonald’s bagel sandwiches — a classic bacon, egg and cheese or steak, egg and cheese — will have expanded availability on menus nationwide.

McDonald’s also announced that participating New York locations will offer fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts on the McCafé menu for the first time. By the end of 2025, more than half of all McDonald’s U.S. restaurants will offer the sweet treat, with nationwide availability by the end of 2026.